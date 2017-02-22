Panel to review govt staff salary

Chennai : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced formation of a committee to look into the revision of salary of government staff on lines of the Seventh Pay Commission. The committee, which has top officials as its members, has been asked to submit its report before June 30.

A statement here from Palaniswami said the decision was taken during a meeting of senior Ministers and higher officials today.

‘In the 2016 election propaganda, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had stated that the necessary action would be taken to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations of the Central government, following which a meeting was held today,” he said.

The panel would have the Additional Chief Secretary for Finance, the Principal Secretary of Home Ministry, the Principal Secretary of School Education, the Secretary of Personnel and Administrative Reforms and member secretary P Umanath.

The team will review the allowances announced in the Seventh Pay Commission and recommend the changes to be made. It will also give suggestions on the Central government’s revised pension policy and how that can be implemented and expanded to pensioners in the state, the release added.

Recognised employees’ union and other associations have been asked to send their recommendations.

Minister of Forests, Dindigul C Srinivasan, Minister for School Education and Sports and Youth Welfare K A Sengottaiyan, Minister for Electricity,Prohibition and Excise, P Thangamani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme, S P Velumani and Chief Secretary Girija Vaidhyanathan were present during the meeting.