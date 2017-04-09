31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • Grenade attack on police party in Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir); 4 cops injured
  • Defence sources said the 24 militants are “child recruits” from PoK and parts of Pakistan
  • Karnataka IT Minister has informed All India IT Employees Association he will meet them ‘soon’ to discuss issues
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
  • Smoking cigarettes during pregnancy is likely to cause damage to foetal organs, especially to the liver
  • Speaker did not allow Kapil Mishra to show posters and speak anything: Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP
  • I will reveal everything against Kejriwal, everything will be exposed. I will speak at Constitution Club at 5 pm
  • 4 to 5 AAP MLAs attacked me in the assembly: Kapil Mishra
  • Kapil Mishra thrown out of Delhi assembly
  • Congress has failed to retain its own loyalists, let alone getting fresh faces on board
Coimbatore

Panic after LPG tanker leak at Mettupatti

Covai Post Network
April 9, 2017

A leak from an LPG tanker on the Salem-Chennai Highway at Mettupatti in Salem district caused panic in the area.

The Indian Oil Corporation tanker from Chennai developed a leak when it reached the check post at Mettupatti, near Vazhapadi. Traffic along the highway was halted for a stretch of 2 km and diverted through other routes to avoid any mishap, police said. Fire and rescue personnel were pressed into services and were reportedly looking at various options to stop the leak and ensure that there was no disaster, police added.

Great post, thanks for the read. poltyu.com [Troy Mclyman] - May 29, 2017
You are so interesting! I don't think I've read through a single thing like this before. So good to discover somebody with unique thoughts on this subject matter. Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site is something that is needed on the internet, someone with a little originality! www.sx.com [Nanci Menjares] - May 31, 2017
