Panic after LPG tanker leak at Mettupatti

A leak from an LPG tanker on the Salem-Chennai Highway at Mettupatti in Salem district caused panic in the area.
The Indian Oil Corporation tanker from Chennai developed a leak when it reached the check post at Mettupatti, near Vazhapadi. Traffic along the highway was halted for a stretch of 2 km and diverted through other routes to avoid any mishap, police said. Fire and rescue personnel were pressed into services and were reportedly looking at various options to stop the leak and ensure that there was no disaster, police added.
