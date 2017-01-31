Papanasam stoppage extended for six more months

The experimental stoppage provided for Train No 12083/12084 Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Expresses at Papanasam up to February 4, has been extended for a further period of six months up to August 4.

Papanasam is between Thanjavur and Kumbakonam, a Southern Railway release said today.

Similarly, Train No.16614 Coimbatore-Rajkot Express leaving here on February 2 will be diverted to run via Guntakal, Bellary, Gadag, Miraj and Pune, due to engineering works between Mohol-Vakav stations in Solapur Division of Centre Railway, the release said.