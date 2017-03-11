FLASH NEWS Captain Amrinder Singh has won from Patiala urban seat by a margin of over 51000 votes India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha coast BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma wins from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh 9 CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh BJP ahead in 48 constituencies as per trends from 62 out of 70 Assembly seats. BJP heads for huge win in UP, U’khand; Congress ahead in Punjab, close fight in Goa, Manipur Congress leading in 15 seats in Manipur Anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila loses to three-time CM Okram Ibobi Singh from Thoubal constituency in Manipur 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two more suspects in connection with Lucknow terror operation: ADG UP police

Coimbatore


Parents demand probe into death of son who died at Isha’s theerthakund

Covai Post Network
March 11, 2017

The parents of Ramesh, an Engineering student who died while taking a dip in the ‘Suryakundam Theertham Pond’ at Isha Yoga Center on Friday, have demanded a probe into his death.

Talking to mediapersons here today, they urged the State Government to order a probe to unravel the mystery behind their son’s death.

“Our son was a healthy person. He has never had any history of convulsions. That being the case, how can that be cited as a reason for his death,” his mother Jayanthi asked and demanded an investigation aon the presence of a ‘Mercury Lingam’ at the pond.

Ramesh, a third year student of private engineering college in Vellore, was part of a 36-member group that was on an excursion to Udhagamandalam. The students arrived at the yoga center and the students had a dip in the ‘Suryakundam Theertham Pond’, when Ramesh reportedly developed fits and was found floating in the pond.

His friends immediately rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

