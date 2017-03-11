Parents demand probe into death of son who died at Isha’s theerthakund

The parents of Ramesh, an Engineering student who died while taking a dip in the ‘Suryakundam Theertham Pond’ at Isha Yoga Center on Friday, have demanded a probe into his death.

Talking to mediapersons here today, they urged the State Government to order a probe to unravel the mystery behind their son’s death.

“Our son was a healthy person. He has never had any history of convulsions. That being the case, how can that be cited as a reason for his death,” his mother Jayanthi asked and demanded an investigation aon the presence of a ‘Mercury Lingam’ at the pond.

Ramesh, a third year student of private engineering college in Vellore, was part of a 36-member group that was on an excursion to Udhagamandalam. The students arrived at the yoga center and the students had a dip in the ‘Suryakundam Theertham Pond’, when Ramesh reportedly developed fits and was found floating in the pond.

His friends immediately rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’.