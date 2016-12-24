Parents of medico seek CBI probe into his mysterious death at AIIMS

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the mysterious death of AIIMS student, 26-year-old G Saravanan of Tiruppur, his father submitted a copy of a letter purportedly written by Centre directing the Tamil Nadu government to initiate action into the death of the promising medical student.

Saravanan joined the AIIMS in Delhi, for MD (General Medicine), after securing the 47th rank in the AIIMS entrance examination on July 1. He was found dead on July 10 under suspicious circumstances in a rented flat in Haus Khas.

B Ganesan, Saravanan’s father, who met the media here at Coimbatore demanded a CBI inquiry into the many unanswered questions doing the rounds about the exact circumstances leading to the mysterious death. Delhi Police had reported it as a case of suicide. The Tamil Nadu government hasn’t taken any initiative to expedite the investigation though a letter to this effect was written by the center a month back.

“A studious and hard-working student, he could not have resorted to ending his life in this cowardly manner. This is the handiwork of an education mafia who wanted to get rid of Saravanan to make the seat fall vacant and fill it up by dubious means,” alleged Ganesan, speaking to CovaI Post.

“The autopsy report pointed at the missing vial, which he supposedly used to inject himself, at the crime scene and there are many such missing links in the case, so we request the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the process of investigation by handing it over to the CBI,” the distraught father said. “Moreover my son was a right hander, and could have not injected himself with the left hand.”

An aggrieved Ganesan pointed out that though six months have passed since the death, the truth has not been brought to light. “We have planned to meet Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to request him to expedite the case and bring the truth to light,” Ganesan said.

When Saravanan’s death in mysterious circumstances was first reported, political leaders, including Opposition leader MK Stalin, Anbumani Ramadas, and Kanimozhi had sought the State government’s intervention in the case.