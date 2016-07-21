FLASH NEWS Pakistan is a ‘well of death’: Uzma after returning to India Google bans apps that use inaudible sounds to spy on users China complains about US Navy ship in South China Sea Iran built 3rd underground ballistic missile factory: Report Philippine army kills 13 militants, rescues 78 hostages Socialist Lenin Moreno sworn in as Ecuador President Tajikistan Prez greets Trump with 7 seconds-long handshake Millionaire and hot yoga guru Bikram gets arrest warrant China group buys second largest condom maker for ₹3800 crore Johnson & Johnson to pay ₹213 crore over Benadryl lawsuit

Coimbatore


Park Institutions to plant one crore saplings for APJ’s first anniversary

Covai Post Network
July 21, 2016

Park Institutions has joined hands with social activist Abdul Ghani and grandnephew of the deceased president, APJ MJ Sheikh Dawood, to observe the first death anniversary of the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who breathed his last on July 27, last year.

To commemorate Kalam’s first Memorial Day, Park Institutions, Abdul Ghani, and the House of Kalam will launch their mass sapling campaign. The House of Kalam is a foundation that was launched on October 11, last year, with the aim to carry forward Kalam’s missions and make his vision come true.

Addressing the media today, Anusha Ravi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Park Group of Institutions, Abdul Ghani, and A.P.J M.J. Sheikh Dawood released a poster as a part of the campaign. “It is Kalam’s dream to create a green world. Last year, Park Institutions planted one lakh saplings. This year, we plan to plant one crore saplings by Indians living all over the globe,” Anusha said.

The massive sapling campaign will start off at midnight on July 26 and will continue till the midnight of July 27. Also as a part of the campaign, one lakh trees will be planted in Rameshwaram by Park Institutions. Those who participate in the Memorial Day celebrations will be gifted saplings too. Park Institutions has plans of giving away 25,000 saplings on July 27 to participants. We are told that the saplings are sourced from a number of nurseries in the region. Saplings of fruit-bearing trees will also be planted.

“Apart from planting of saplings, we will make a request to the public to start a library in their homes. The former President encouraged the idea of reading books and starting libraries. We encourage people to start a library in their homes by putting together a minimum of 10 books,” APJ MJ Sheikh Dawood said.

Comments 61
Perfect piece of work you have done, this web site is really cool with excellent information. http://boxing.overtime-dv.ru/user/closetdeal44/ [Rima Pigram] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:50:06: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Melaine Beasly] - Nov 02, 2016
You have terrific thing listed here.| http://www.jO1TzUqMrM.com/jO1TzUqMrM [Normand Boccanfuso] - Mar 25, 2017
Puede que pase para algunas mentes limitadas, pero para las mentes abiertas, esta información vale oro! Gracias por compartir estos conocimientos. http://www.sobretarot.com/tarot-de-hoy/ [Dong Gambel] - Apr 15, 2017
Just wanna tell that this is very helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this. [recycle old computers] - Apr 15, 2017
Usually I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice article. [computer disposal] - Apr 16, 2017
I consider something really special in this web site. [data cente equipment recycling] - Apr 16, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://www.wholesalejerseyschina.us.com{wholesale [jerseys|wholesale nfl jerseys|jerseys china}] - Apr 19, 2017
womans dress shoe http://www.dhgate.com/product/new-hot-designer-cheap-womens-dress-shoe/397835637.html [Nona Batistich] - Apr 22, 2017
online shopping of sandals https://wirisi.com/martin-boots-161020001.html [Jake Rabel] - Apr 22, 2017
best website to buy shoes http://www.dhgate.com/product/cheap-heels-online-shopping-fashion-ladies/397694793.html [Adaline Eno] - Apr 23, 2017
Very good - I enjoyed this material http://www.spasaadelaide.com.au/ [spas a adelaide] - Apr 23, 2017
new shoes http://www.dhgate.com/product/hot-heels-online-shopping-ladies-dress-pumps/397009526.html [Dwain Jacob] - Apr 24, 2017
cloth store online https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161230002.html [Elbert Cadavieco] - Apr 24, 2017
http://pinkfascinator.com/pink-fascinators-for-wedding-events-are-beauty-personified/ [pink fascinator] - Apr 25, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://www.birdtrader.co.za/author/viktotn5no/ [container transport trailer] - Apr 26, 2017
There is something about this regime keeping going the wrong way in its understanding of the US constitution and arrogant practices of the executive power. http://www.mmfporn.com/yo-mom-gives-rimjob-after-work-part-2.html [Daphne Schonberg] - Apr 26, 2017
Some really superb content on this site, thanks for contribution. http://pinkfascinator.com/hot-pink-fascinators/ [hot pink flower fascinator] - Apr 27, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://es.panamatravelcorp.com/component/k2/itemlist/user/117920 [buy college diploma] - Apr 27, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://cennic.info/story/25654/ [fake transcript] - Apr 27, 2017
best website for shoes https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161126001.html [Jed Mulryan] - Apr 28, 2017
Thanks for the posting. I have generally observed that a lot of people are needing to lose weight simply because wish to appear slim and also attractive. However, they do not constantly realize that there are additional benefits to losing weight additionally. Doctors claim that overweight people come across a variety of health conditions that can be instantly attributed to their own excess weight. The good news is that people that are overweight as well as suffering from numerous diseases can reduce the severity of their illnesses by losing weight. You are able to see a constant but identifiable improvement with health if even a moderate amount of fat reduction is obtained. http://wme.lzu.edu.cn/geosite/mediawiki/index.php/Acquired_Tinnitus_Here_is_What_You_Can_Do..._advice_number_15_from_449 [producing more semen] - Apr 28, 2017
you're in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The site loading velocity is incredible. It seems that you're doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have done a great process in this topic! http://pinkfascinator.com/always-enjoyable-beauty-lime-green-fascinators-for-stunning-looks/ [green hats and fascinators] - Apr 28, 2017
I'm not sure exactly why but this weblog is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end? I'll check back later on and see if the problem still exists. http://americantaxcode.blogspot.com/ [bupati imas] - Apr 29, 2017
sandals shoes website https://wirisi.com/flats-casual-160923004.html [Mauricio Tarzia] - Apr 30, 2017
Great post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I'm impressed! Extremely useful information specifically the last phase :) I maintain such information a lot. I used to be looking for this certain info for a very lengthy time. Thanks and best of luck. https://medium.com/@kasusbupatiimas1/kasus-heri-tantan-ingin-menjadi-ongol-ongol-19c0fed0800e [kasus heri tantan] - Apr 30, 2017
porn movie http://www.mangyono.com/2016/05/profil-hj-imas-aryumningsih-se-bupati-wakil-bupati-subang.html [free download porn movie - mangyono.com] - Apr 30, 2017
discount for mens women new fashion casual shoes https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160922012.html [Deborah Schermer] - May 01, 2017
bye online shoes https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160920010.html [Brandie Linscomb] - May 02, 2017
While Trump does not respect details, laws, and differences between individuals, our Constitution demands attention to all three. If the President of the United States won't protect the laws of this country, thankfully we have judges who will. http://www.bigbootyporn.org/watch/mobile-incest-rape-videos-1100.html [Andy Lieb] - May 02, 2017
casual shoes https://wirisi.com/flats-casual-160922001.html [Fred Millberg] - May 04, 2017
I recently additional this feed to be able to my personal bookmarks. I must state, I greatly enjoy reading through the sites. Continue the good work! https://goo.gl/Vl4TbQ [Humberto Kamb] - May 05, 2017
cheap women shoes online https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161023002.html [Alonzo Gougis] - May 06, 2017
Is it now just a matter of time before Le Pen is referred to as Putin's "French Poodle"? The big question is whether Macron's team was as dumb as Hillary's and allowed hackers in by opening a phishy email. http://www.freebiporn.com/search/melon [Verla Klund] - May 06, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. https://www.assignmentfinish.com美国论文代写 [论文代写] - May 07, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. https://www.assignmentmost.comassignment代写 [论文代写] - May 07, 2017
womens narrow shoes https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160920007.html [Meri Siebens] - May 08, 2017
The Zune concentrates upon currently being a Portable Media Player. Not a internet browser. Not a game machine. Perhaps within just the foreseeable future it'll do even better inside of those areas, yet for already it can be a Great direction towards organize and pay attention to your tunes and motion pictures, and is with out peer inside that regard. The iPod's positive aspects are its world wide web going to and programs. If those sound even more compelling, maybe it is your least complicated final decision. http://www.personaltips.org [personal tips] - May 08, 2017
online sale of shoes https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161019001.html [Nona Batistich] - May 09, 2017
Very good post! http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 09, 2017
The Zune concentrates upon staying a Portable Media Player. Not a net browser. Not a match machine. Potentially within just the long term it'll do even greater inside of these areas, yet for previously it truly is a fantastic way towards prepare and hear towards your audio and flicks, and is with no peer in just that respect. The iPod's pros are its world-wide-web checking out and applications. If these sound extra compelling, possibly it is your easiest conclusion. http://www.theelectronicsspecialist.net [find electronics] - May 10, 2017
Sorry for the enormous analyze, however I am really loving the fresh Zune, and anticipate this, as perfectly as the ideal reviews some other These include prepared, will help your self decide if it truly is the specifically final decision for oneself. http://www.usawebdesignservices.org [design service] - May 10, 2017
Among me and my spouse we have owned even more MP3 avid gamers above the many years than I can count, together with Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and many others. But, the final couple of years I have settled down toward just one line of players. Why? Simply because I was pleased in direction of discover how well-designed and exciting towards use the underappreciated (and commonly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.recreationtipsforyou.org [recreation tips for you] - May 11, 2017
http://pinkfascinator.com/enjoy-looking-beautiful-lime-green-fascinators/ [lime green wedding hats] - May 11, 2017
The new Zune browser is incredibly beneficial, but not as positive as the iPod's. It works well, however isn't really as instant as Safari, and is made up of a clunkier interface. If on your own sometimes program upon employing the website browser that's not an issue, nonetheless if you're planning to read through the net alot against your PMP then the iPod's much larger display and superior browser might be vital. http://www.thebookreviews.org [sell books] - May 12, 2017
buy sandals online cheap https://wirisi.com/martin-boots-heels-160915001.html [Wonda Steuer] - May 12, 2017
Among me and my partner we've owned much more MP3 gamers higher than the decades than I can rely, such as Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and so forth. But, the previous handful of yrs I have solved down toward one line of players. Why? Due to the fact I was satisfied in direction of find how well-designed and enjoyment in direction of seek the services of the underappreciated (and greatly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.computerservicesinformation.net [computer information] - May 12, 2017
Apple now consists of Rhapsody as an app, which is a exceptional start off, however it is previously hampered by means of the lack of ability towards retailer locally upon your iPod, and consists of a dismal 64kbps bit cost. If this changes, then it will rather negate this ease for the Zune, yet the 10 audio for every month will continue to be a substantial furthermore in just Zune Pass' prefer. http://www.gamestricks.org [games tricks] - May 13, 2017
This is using a bit a lot more subjective, nevertheless I significantly like the Zune Market place. The interface is colorful, contains extra flair, and some amazing attributes which includes 'Mixview' that permit your self out of the blue check out identical albums, audio, or other users comparable in the direction of what you happen to be listening to. Clicking on 1 of all those will heart on that product or service, and yet another fixed of "neighbors" will come into viewpoint, permitting you towards navigate close to studying by way of identical artists, new music, or users. Talking of consumers, the Zune "Social" is on top of that exceptional entertaining, enabling your self locate some others with shared preferences and starting to be pals with them. Your self then can pay attention in direction of a playlist intended primarily based on an amalgamation of what all your close friends are listening in direction of, which is much too enjoyable. All those anxious with privateness will be relieved to realize oneself can stay away from the general public from observing your individual listening habits if your self so decide. http://www.artandhobbies.net [hobbies tips] - May 14, 2017
cheap shoe stores https://wirisi.com/heels-sandals-160922004.html [Aldo Kochheiser] - May 14, 2017
In between me and my spouse we have owned additional MP3 gamers earlier mentioned the decades than I can depend, which includes Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the final handful of several years I have settled down towards one particular line of avid gamers. Why? Considering the fact that I was pleased towards locate how well-designed and enjoyable toward retain the services of the underappreciated (and commonly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.auctionservicesinternational.net [auction services international] - May 14, 2017
shoe retailers online https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160920010.html [Elwood Avon] - May 15, 2017
An interesting discussion will be worth comment. I believe that you need to write read more about this topic, it might certainly be a taboo subject but typically consumers are not enough to dicuss on such topics. Yet another. Cheers http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 16, 2017
I'll gear this evaluate in direction of 2 designs of people: latest Zune householders who are taking into consideration an enhance, and human beings seeking toward come to a decision concerning a Zune and an iPod. (There are other players well worth thinking of out there, together with the Sony Walkman X, yet I be expecting this provides by yourself enough information and facts towards make an conscious determination of the Zune vs gamers other than the iPod line as very well.) http://www.themusicreviews.org [music download] - May 16, 2017
shopping clothes online https://wirisi.com/boots-heels-161224001.html [Annmarie Demerson] - May 16, 2017
The selection of footwear and the multiplicity of brand names ensures that you can invest hrs just browsing.|We must do some comparisons among the on-line shoes stores and find the least expensive footwear. To fulfill the require of stylish shoes for men, there are numerous shops accessible in marketplaces.|Correct from pins to planes- you can find every thing through the net. Colour and the fashion of shoes are of equal importance because they make your looks complete. This is with out a question, a lady's worst nightmare.|You can check unique assortment of designer footwear from Aldo brand name online at shopatmajorbrands. Keep in mind that you are not in a shop exactly where it is feasible to attempt out things.|Your feet deserve a comfortable pair of shoes. Some of these options need small more than common feeling. If they had been opting for the budget footwear they would type "cheap shoes" or "shoes on sale", etc.|So just go on-line, and get the designer footwear for yourself and alter the way you look. What's the tale powering the rise of the web footwear giants? Last but not the least, air them well to make them stop stinking of sweat.|Women are fascinated with shoes in the exact same way they are fascinated with jewelry. Delhi is a busy and crowded metropolis where vast majority of people do not get time for shopping.|Before making your purchase, usually put on both footwear and stroll around. A guarantee is especially helpful when you are shoe shopping. Shoes were originally produced, in purchase to shield the feet towards the various components.|As soon as you are sure all the phrases are good for you, you can then go forward and make the purchase. Just log into the web site and get the footwear of your choice and many much more issues.|Such pressures are good information for consumers. To purchase footwear India on-line is not a difficult or big factor to do now. All the Liberty brand names such as Gliders combine style in their shoes collections.|You can discover the best style at the very best cost when you shoes online shoppin. I have utilized my credit card literally thousands of occasions online and have by no means experienced a problem.|That assists to maintain their costs lower, ensuring that they can offer lower costs to clients. When it comes to discovering broad sized shoes, it can appear like an uphill battle.|This then interprets into reduce than road costs and on-line only deals that cannot be found elsewhere. Second, before you shoes online shoppin, be sure to verify out the shop's return coverage.|You ought to consequently be extremely cautious whenever you decide to go to a shoe shop on-line. Ensure that the shoes match well and the child is comfortable wearing them. But its really a win-get situation for everyone.|With complete ease and comfort and simplicity and with out stressing about time, 1 can appreciate buying for shoes. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160922006.html [shop online for clothes] - May 24, 2017
There you can store conveniently while sitting down comfortably in the bedroom of your own house.|Men and ladies will be glad to know that there is totally free shipping each methods on the pair of shoes purchased. This on-line store offers great collection of footwear for males from renowned Aldo brand name.|First of all, it can be done from a location of a comfort; be it home or office. Buy Footwear online for their comfort, their fit and their personality. A guarantee is especially helpful when you are shoe buying.|There are excellent offers and reductions which you can avail from here. After all, summer time is the time when all your baring clothes arrive out. Rather they will provide ease and comfort to your feet and broaden your horizons.|This then interprets into lower than street costs and online only offers that cannot be discovered elsewhere. Availability of Aldo footwear in various colours will certainly draw your attention.|Useless to say, males detest buying, primarily because it is time consuming and dull. https://wirisi.com/boots-shoes-161105003.html [boot stores online] - May 24, 2017
Only wanna state that this is very beneficial, Thanks for taking your time to write this. http://www.palakpakin.com/full-tilt-giant-offshore-wind-farm-opens-in-north-sea/ [Kortney Mcglocklin] - May 25, 2017
hi!,I really like your writing very much! proportion we be in contact more approximately your article on AOL? I require a specialist in this area to unravel my problem. May be that's you! Taking a look forward to look you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iw6nzHcpCEk [lime green wedding hats] - May 25, 2017
Park Institutions to plant one crore saplings for APJ’s first anniversary – The Covai Post game poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [game poker online] - May 25, 2017
{Yahoo provides Customer Suggestions for Secure Shopping Online. Probabilities are you would have to wait until Saturday to pop into town to go buying for shoes anyway. Casual footwear gained't appear great on formal wear.|Footwear are likely to be an integral component of the overall look that you create. What are you searching for when you purchase women footwear on-line? Official Crimson Tape Shoes are designed in blacks, browns and tans.|The product would be sent to you with few days of placing the order. Finding the right pair of women trainers can make a huge difference to your exercise schedule. Costs can vary considerably between shops.|Once you have determined which ones will be your newest priced possessions, all you need to do is spend. Sometimes, although seldom the shoes you order may not be exactly what you hoped they would.|Especially, ladies who adore to shop find it very handy and easy to do online shopping. You can view the goods on the website from six-seven different angles. Browse Shopatmajorbrands and purchase shoes online.|Numerous individuals don't hesitate to grasp designer footwear that can make them appear handsome and appealing. Seasonal revenue and exclusive holiday offers are quite common in on-line shoe buying.|These retailers checklist all their footwear with descriptions and pictures. Trying things on is actually extremely essential, especially if you're planning to shoes online shoppin. There are vast number of on-line shopping stores in India.|If so then web is the very best location for you to appear for stylish pair of shoes. This can finish up harming the foot, since there will be friction against the shoe. Such pressures are great information for customers.|If it says, "slightly used", then it's still most likely great. Since the sock is not there to soak up dampness, this can also trigger foot fungus to type. One should purchase the footwear online to see the genuine difference.|A lot of individuals are resorting to buying issues online simply because it saves them time. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161016002.html [best shoes online] - May 26, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS