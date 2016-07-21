Park Institutions to plant one crore saplings for APJ’s first anniversary

Park Institutions has joined hands with social activist Abdul Ghani and grandnephew of the deceased president, APJ MJ Sheikh Dawood, to observe the first death anniversary of the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who breathed his last on July 27, last year.

To commemorate Kalam’s first Memorial Day, Park Institutions, Abdul Ghani, and the House of Kalam will launch their mass sapling campaign. The House of Kalam is a foundation that was launched on October 11, last year, with the aim to carry forward Kalam’s missions and make his vision come true.

Addressing the media today, Anusha Ravi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Park Group of Institutions, Abdul Ghani, and A.P.J M.J. Sheikh Dawood released a poster as a part of the campaign. “It is Kalam’s dream to create a green world. Last year, Park Institutions planted one lakh saplings. This year, we plan to plant one crore saplings by Indians living all over the globe,” Anusha said.

The massive sapling campaign will start off at midnight on July 26 and will continue till the midnight of July 27. Also as a part of the campaign, one lakh trees will be planted in Rameshwaram by Park Institutions. Those who participate in the Memorial Day celebrations will be gifted saplings too. Park Institutions has plans of giving away 25,000 saplings on July 27 to participants. We are told that the saplings are sourced from a number of nurseries in the region. Saplings of fruit-bearing trees will also be planted.

“Apart from planting of saplings, we will make a request to the public to start a library in their homes. The former President encouraged the idea of reading books and starting libraries. We encourage people to start a library in their homes by putting together a minimum of 10 books,” APJ MJ Sheikh Dawood said.