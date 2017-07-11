Parsn Sesh accused of discharging sewage into Corporation drain sans treatment

A resident of Parsn sesh nestle, a gated community in Nanjundapuram has petitioned to the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner that the gated community is disposing raw sewage into Corporation drain without proper treatment.

S Kanagasundaram, an resident in that community and also Ex-President of Association of Licensed Building Surveyors alleged, ”Raw sewage is being pumped to a Corporation drain line outside the gated community without any treatment.”

He has also requested information under RTI regarding permission provided to take sewage pipe lines under water channels located inside ‘Parsn Sesh Nestle’.

“The raw sewage is pumped out of the gated community without proper treatment. A motor pump placed at the entrance of Parsn Sesh nestle campus is used for this purpose”, he alleged.He has also alleged in his petition that a waste water recycling plant which is specified in a project approval does not exist.

East Zone Sanitary Inspector S Devendaran said that he hasn’t recieved any complaints regarding this yet. Parsn officials weren’t willingto comment on this.