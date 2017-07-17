Passenger numbers on Krishnarajapuram train low

The Southern Railway has called upon passengers to use the Coimbatore-Krishnarajapuram (Bengaluru) special night express train in the wake of poor passenger response.

According to Southern Railway, Salem Division poor patronage had been observed in the Coimbatore-Krishnarajapuram (Bengaluru) special train, introduced on public demand. Though bookings are now open, the response has been poor, authorities said.

It is in this backdrop that the railways has sought passenger support or else authorities would have no option but to withdraw the train.