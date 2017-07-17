17 Jul 2017, Edition - 734, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Venkaiah Naidu declared NDA’s candidate for Vice President
  • 98-99% voter turnout recorded in Presidential elections
  • Neelam Sanjiva Reddy is the only President of India elected without contest till now
  • CBSE planning 10, 12 exams on same dates in different shifts
  • Petition to challenge domicile rules for medical seats in SC
  • Defamation plea against Kapil Mishra to be heard on July 28
  • 30,000 students plant saplings in NDMC’s green drive
  • 39 abducted Indians in Iraq may be in jail: Sushma Swaraj
  • Go, meet voters: Amit Shah to Delhi BJP leaders
  • Air India Express flight skids off runway
Coimbatore

Passenger numbers on Krishnarajapuram train low

Covai Post Network
July 17, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Southern Railway has called upon passengers to use the Coimbatore-Krishnarajapuram (Bengaluru) special night express train in the wake of poor passenger response.

According to Southern Railway, Salem Division poor patronage had been observed in the Coimbatore-Krishnarajapuram (Bengaluru) special train, introduced on public demand. Though bookings are now open, the response has been poor, authorities said.

It is in this backdrop that the railways has sought passenger support or else authorities would have no option but to withdraw the train.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

A smile means much for the forlorn
May 05, 2017

It was at one of the amusement parks near here that I first noticed the melancholic look on a quadragenarian woman operating one of the fun rides......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – I
May 05, 2017

Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

37 Healthiest Foods for Women
May 05, 2017

If you ask us, a balanced diet, and not diamonds, are a woman's best friend. Whether it is at home or at work, working round the clock can be exhausting. We know that the nutrition...

Read More