Coimbatore


Passport mela in city on Mar 18

Covai Post Network
March 14, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

The Regional Passport Office here is to hold a passport mela at the Passport Seva Kendra Centre on March 18.

Regional Passport Officer S. Sasikumar said in a statement that residents of Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupur and Nilgris Districts could make use of the opportunity.

“Applications for issue of ordinary international passport valid for 10 years under normal course with usual documentation will be accepted at the mela,” it said.

The applicants who have registered for passport online and got appointment for that day can approach the seva kendra.

Only applicants with appointments would be allowed inside the kendra and passports issued on the basis of internal clearance and police verification report.

Tatkal and issue of police clearance certificate applications would not be accepted on those days as also walk-in applicants, it added.

