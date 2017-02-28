FLASH NEWS Supreme Court extends parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy until April 17 12 AIADMK MPs from O Panneerselvam camp are meeting President Pranab Mukherjee ABVP files complaint in Maurice Nagar Police station against the people who were harassing Gurmehar Kaur Indian shooter Jitu Rai wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, reports SC refused to allow a woman’s plea to abort her 26-week old foetus suffering from ‘down syndrome’, reports ECI has received response of AIADMK to petition challenging VK Sasikala’s election as Gen Secy. It’s signed by Dy. Gen Secy TTV Dinakaran Note ban may have impacted short term growth but long term effects would include important gains going forward: OECD Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP

Coimbatore


Passport mela on March 4

Covai Post Network
February 28, 2017
The Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore would conduct a one-day passport mela at the Passport Seva Kendra Centre here on March 4.

In a release, Regional Passport Officer S. Sasikumar said residents of Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupur and Nilgiris Districts can make use of the opportunity.

“Applications for issue of Ordinary International Passport valid for 10 years under normal course with usual documentation will be accepted at the mela,” the release said.

Applicants who have registered for passport online at www.https://passportindia.gov.in and have obtained appointment for March 4 can approach the Seva Kendra centres in the respective appointment times.

Appointments can be obtained from March 1, 1.30 pm onwards.

Only applicants with prior appointments would be allowed inside the centre and passports are to be issued based on their internal clearance and police verification report.

“Tatkal and issue of Police Clearance Certificate applications will not be accepted on those days. Walk in applications are also not allowed,” the release added.

