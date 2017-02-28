Passport mela on March 4

The Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore would conduct a one-day passport mela at the Passport Seva Kendra Centre here on March 4.

In a release, Regional Passport Officer S. Sasikumar said residents of Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupur and Nilgiris Districts can make use of the opportunity.

“Applications for issue of Ordinary International Passport valid for 10 years under normal course with usual documentation will be accepted at the mela,” the release said.

Applicants who have registered for passport online at www.https://passportindia.gov.in and have obtained appointment for March 4 can approach the Seva Kendra centres in the respective appointment times.

Appointments can be obtained from March 1, 1.30 pm onwards.

Only applicants with prior appointments would be allowed inside the centre and passports are to be issued based on their internal clearance and police verification report.

“Tatkal and issue of Police Clearance Certificate applications will not be accepted on those days. Walk in applications are also not allowed,” the release added.