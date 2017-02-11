Patients allege shortage of life saving drugs in CMCH

Patients coming to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment have alleged shortage of life saving drugs.

The hospital, with nearly 2000 beds, treats 1200 in patients and 5000 out patients from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Nilgiris, Palladam, Udulmalpet on daily basis.

Many patients are referred to the hospital for better treatment.

“We are asked to buy some medicines outside only. They are very expensive. While one section of patients are being provided with the medicines, many are being asked to procure them from pharmacies outside. The Government hospital is supposed to give medicines free of cost to all patients. But here it is not the case. They say there is a shortage in supply of life saving drugs,” said P. Mahendran ,Eera Nenjam, NGO .

“We are being forced to pay for X-rays and scans,” said another patient.

When contacted by Covai Post,, CMCH Dean Dr. Edwin Joe denied the allegation and said the hospital has good stock of all medicines, including life saving ones. “We provide all the medicines to each and every patient. But when some of them insist on some medicines that is not recognised by the Government, we ask them to buy outside,” he added.