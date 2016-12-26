FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP S.R. Balasubramaniam condemns CBI raid at Secretariat Income Tax begins probe on Mayawati’s brother over Benaami properties, reports Accident in a Fire Cracker depot near Sathur in Virudhunagar kills three, injures two women Delhi Police recovers 3 kg gold bricks worth around 81 lakhs. One person has also been arrested, reports DMK Chief Karuna to head party General Body meet on Jan 4th Ex-Air chief SP Tyagi granted bail on surety of ₹2 lakh in AgustaWestland case Amazon India registers ₹3,572 crore loss in 2016 Demonetisation a big cheating with the nation: Akhilesh

Patients forced to pay despite CMCHIS: VCK

Covai Post Network
December 26, 2016
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi today alleged that people are forced to pay for various treatments and unnecessary tests in private hospitals in spite of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) that offers free treatment for beneficiaries in private hospitals.

In a petition to the District Collector on Monday, Susi Kalayarasan, party’s Zonal Organising Secretary said the hospitals make the patients wait for long time before starting the treatment. “The severity of the disease increases during the waiting period. The patient is also subjected to mental stress and trauma,” he alleged in the petition.

Claiming that such lethargic work on the part of the hospitals create trouble to the family of the patients, he requested the administration to take action against such institutions.

However, a representative from a private hospital denied the allegations and said they were strictly following the rules. “The patients should possess a valid CMCHIS card issued by the Government along with a certificate from the Village Administrative Officer and ration card. The treatment will commence immediately once all these are furnished,” he said.

