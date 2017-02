The thee-day National Patriotic Film Festival began here today, with the screening of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, starring Sivaji Ganesan.

The festival, being organised by Information and Broadcasting Ministry, will screen three patriotic films daily. Iqbal and Lagaan, both Hindi, were screened after Veerapandiya Kattabomman.

I am Kalam, Border and Chak de India will be screened tomorrow, while Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (English) Sardar (Hindi) and Bharathi (Tamil) will be screened tomorrow.