PCCF visits Coimbatore forest division

The principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, V.K. Melkani, visited the district today, following the deaths of three elephants in a week.

Inspecting the areas including Karamadai and Madukkarai railway track, where an elephant had lost its life, he told reporters that the forest department was initiating steps to curb such incidents.

“We are analyzing how to tackle human-animal conflicts with the help of public,” he said and added that animals venture out of jungles due to encroachments inside the forests. He urged the people not to worry.

Coming down heavily on those who criticized the forest department for the death of Madukkarai Maharaj, Melkani said truth would come out after the postmortem report was made public.

It may be recalled that three elephants, including Madukkarai Maharaj, had died in the last one week in Coimbatore.

While a female elephant was fatally hit by a speeding train on June 20, Madukkarai Maharaj died in captivity two days after he was tranquilized on June 19. Another tusker that was under treatment and observation in Palakkad had crossed over and died in Karamadai on June 26.