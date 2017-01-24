PDK members seek action against brut police force

The district police on Tuesday arrested 18 persons for staging a demonstration in front of the office of V. Kasthuri Vasu, MLA from Valparai constituency.

The members belonging to Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, who gathered in front of the MLA’s office raised slogans against the police for lathicharging pro-Jallikattu protesters.

“The violence was instigated by the police and actions should be taken against them,” they said.

As the members did not get prior permission for the protest, they were arrested and later released.