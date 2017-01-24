FLASH NEWS Venus Williams has reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time in 14 years Federer to face compatriot Wawrinka in Aus Open semifinal Vijay Mallya charged by CBI in IDBI bank loan default case, chargesheet also filed against bank’s ex-chairman Supreme Court transfers Ganga cleaning and sewage treatment case to the National Green Tribunal UK Supreme Court says Parliament must start the Brexit process Okinawa launches electric scooter in India at ₹43,700 Aircel-Maxis case: Special CBI court to pronounce order on framing of charges against ex-minister Dayanidhi Maran, others on Feb 2 Encounter underway between security forces & terrorists at Khimber’s Hadoora area in Ganderbal district,J&K,reports

Coimbatore


PDK members seek action against brut police force

Covai Post Network
January 24, 2017
The district police on Tuesday arrested 18 persons for staging a demonstration in front of the office of V. Kasthuri Vasu, MLA from Valparai constituency.

The members belonging to Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, who gathered in front of the MLA’s office raised slogans against the police for lathicharging pro-Jallikattu protesters.

“The violence was instigated by the police and actions should be taken against them,” they said.

As the members did not get prior permission for the protest, they were arrested and later released.

