Peaceful protest march for empathy campaign “I Will React!”

Kochi: “The Bhavna case is just a trigger, it’s high time such things are stopped,” said Sajitha Rasheed, member of Raising Our Voices (ROV) Foundation, a Kochi-based gender rights NGO.

Today at least 200 people, comprising both men and women, assembled at Marine Drive Grounds to participate in a peaceful protest march organised by ROV, as part of their recently launched public empathy campaign “I Will React!”

After getting 203 signatures on a petition, the group marched towards the High Court with placards and slogans calling for: stringent punishment for sex offenders; respect for consent, men being taught to respect women; safer public spaces; and, swifter justice, and submitted the petition to the Advocate General.

The petition requested the consideration of the following provisions for women’s safety in the State:

– Notification of Special/Fast Track Courts in all districts to deal exclusively with cases related to abuse of women

– Case Flow Rules providing for a set timeframe to deal with cases involving abuse of women

– Sufficiently manned control rooms with stricter response time aided by effective and functional helpline for women in distress.

The NGO plans to follow up the petition with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), based on suggestions taken from the participants at the march.

Women Entrepreneur Network, Rotary clubs, Cochin Super Women, Indian Institute of Architects, KMEA College Students, Anbodu Kochi, Tree of Life, Apartment Associations, Young Indians, Inner Wheel Members and many other individuals also put in valuable time and effort to be a part of this movement.