People flock to book fair

COIMBATORE: The book fair, which is dominated by Tamil books, has returned to the city after six years. The grounds at CODISSIA played host to the fair, which has apart from books, CD-Roms, magazines and newsletters. The fair will end on August 23. Though footfalls were low on Friday, the fair picked up steam over the weekend.

Books on topics such as cooking, painting, management, architecture, yoga and gardening are available. As many as 150 books stalls have been put up, including on by e-book reader, Kindle, brought out by amazon.com. Discounts were available across stalls at the fair, making it affordable for the average bookworm. Second hand books were also available.

Books ranging from those targeted at children in kindergarten to those targeting intellectuals in the city were available. Children were enticed with a wide range of books from those on animals, colours to fairy tales and books on general knowledge. A large number of activity books were also present. Most of the books were in Tamil.

GK books was among the stores offering a heavy discount of 50% to 60%. Books were available in the Rs 10 to Rs 3000 price range.

K S Pugalendi, secretary, Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India-BAPASI-, the organisors, told reporters here that over one lakh books will be available at the fair.

