Coimbatore


Permanent Pictorial Cancellation on Adiyogi consecration day

Covai Post Network
February 23, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

To commemorate the consecration event of the 112-foot-tall Adiyogi, the Source of Yoga, the Department of Posts will introduce a Permanent Pictorial Cancellation (PPC) at Ishana Vihar Post Office situated in Isha Yoga Centre tomorrow.

The PPC will contain the image of a Yoga Sadhana “Dhyana” in the seal of the Post Office and all the articles presented for booking and despatch at the post office will be impressed with this cancellation with date and name of the post office.

“This carries permanent philatelic value for philatelists across the world,” Post Master General, Western Region, Tamil Nadu, Sharda Sampath said.

Apart from this, an extension counter of the Karunya Nagar Post Office will also function inside the Isha Centre on February 24 and 25 to facilitate public and foreign visitors to book speed post, parcels, ePost and receive money from other countries through Western Union Money transfer.

Philately stamps, Gangajal and other services will also be offered in the PO besides special arrangements for Letter Box clearance on February 24.

A picture postcard depicting the image of Adiyogi with the PPC priced at Rs. 10 will be sold at the special counter on February 24, the official said.

