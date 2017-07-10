Personal enmity between Dileep and actress reason behind crime

Personal enmity between Malayalam actor Dileep and the actress is said to be the prime reason behind her abduction and assault on her in February last.

According to police, the prime accused in the abduction case, Pulsar Suni’s (Sunil Kumar) confession led to Dileep’s arrest today. The contradictory statements made by Dileep and actor Nadir Shah also helped in gathering evidence against him, they said.

Dileep had earlier confessed that he did not know Sunil Kumar. However, police gathered enough evidence to prove that contrary. It is learnt that the conspiracy to the crime was hatched a year ago at Kochi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also said that there was no conspiracy behind the crime. The film actors association, AMMA, had also rallied behind Dileep .

On February 17 night, when the actress was travelling to Kochi, she was restrained in a moving car and a gang of four assaulted her for over two hours. Finally they abandoned her at Palarivattom in Kochi.