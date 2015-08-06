FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

Coimbatore


Personal utility vehicle Multix launched

Covai Post Network
August 6, 2015

The State launch of Multix, claimed to be India’s first Personal Utility Vehicle (PUV) from the stable of Eicher Polaris, was held here on Thursday.

Specially designed for independent businessmen, Multix offers extreme adaptability to the consumer, has a generous cabin space that can comfortably seat a family of five along with luggage, Radesh C. Verma, Chief Executive Officer, Eicher Polaris, said at the launch here.

Multix was equipped with X-PORT- a unique power-take-off point, which could generate power up to 3 KW that can be used for lighting homes and powering professional equipment such as drilling machines, DJ systems, water pumps and more, he said.

Starting at a price of Rs.2.84 lakh (ex–showroom Coimbatore), Multix would be available in eight different locations in the State to begin with and would be available in four colours.

Eicher Polaris Pvt Ltd has entered into a strategic tie–up with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola) to extend auto retail finance options to prospective Multix consumers.

Chola’s financing options will offer finance up to 85 per cent of the vehicle’s price. In addition, the company also announced the special advance booking package at Rs 2,999.

I need vichle [Ravi sekar] - Oct 06, 2015
I want to buy MULTIX MX [SP.Mohandas] - Oct 12, 2015
