Personal utility vehicle Multix launched

The State launch of Multix, claimed to be India’s first Personal Utility Vehicle (PUV) from the stable of Eicher Polaris, was held here on Thursday.

Specially designed for independent businessmen, Multix offers extreme adaptability to the consumer, has a generous cabin space that can comfortably seat a family of five along with luggage, Radesh C. Verma, Chief Executive Officer, Eicher Polaris, said at the launch here.

Multix was equipped with X-PORT- a unique power-take-off point, which could generate power up to 3 KW that can be used for lighting homes and powering professional equipment such as drilling machines, DJ systems, water pumps and more, he said.

Starting at a price of Rs.2.84 lakh (ex–showroom Coimbatore), Multix would be available in eight different locations in the State to begin with and would be available in four colours.

Eicher Polaris Pvt Ltd has entered into a strategic tie–up with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola) to extend auto retail finance options to prospective Multix consumers.

Chola’s financing options will offer finance up to 85 per cent of the vehicle’s price. In addition, the company also announced the special advance booking package at Rs 2,999.