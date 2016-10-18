Petition against online rummy

Surprised to see a proliferation of online rummy websites that allow users to play and bet on rummy, a card game, a man from Maniyakarampalayam has filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police here to curb such illegal websites.

According to P Ilangovan, he noticed a TV advertisement luring the audience to play online rummy and win cash prizes. “The advertisement also suggests that there are app allowing users to play on android devices,” he notes in the petition.

He added that websites, including jungleerummy.com, rummycircle.com and rummy.in, were openly inviting people to play rummy online.

“Even leading actors, including Prakash Raj and Rana, are seen in the advertisements. When police arrest persons who play cards in public, why is online rummy allowed?” he questioned.

He requested that stern action be taken against the perpetrators and that the websites be blocked.