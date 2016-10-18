FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


Petition against online rummy

Covai Post Network
October 18, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Surprised to see a proliferation of online rummy websites that allow users to play and bet on rummy, a card game, a man from Maniyakarampalayam has filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police here to curb such illegal websites.

According to P Ilangovan, he noticed a TV advertisement luring the audience to play online rummy and win cash prizes. “The advertisement also suggests that there are app allowing users to play on android devices,” he notes in the petition.

He added that websites, including jungleerummy.com, rummycircle.com and rummy.in, were openly inviting people to play rummy online.

“Even leading actors, including Prakash Raj and Rana, are seen in the advertisements. When police arrest persons who play cards in public, why is online rummy allowed?” he questioned.

He requested that stern action be taken against the perpetrators and that the websites be blocked.

