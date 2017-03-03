FLASH NEWS EC declines Dinakaran’s explanation for selection of Sasikala as AIADMK Gen Sec. Says he does not hold any official position in the party Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi

Coimbatore


Petition against violations in Parsn Sesh Nestle campus

Covai Post Network
March 3, 2017

One of the residents of the Parsn Sesh Nestle campus on Nanjundapuram Road has written a petition to the Local Planning Authority about some violations made by the builder here.

In a representation made to the Local Planning Authority of Coimbatore, S. Kanagasundaram, the Technical Convener of Licensed Building Surveyor’s Association (LBS), has said that violations including additional construction to group housing (row houses) sanctioned in the early 1990s, car park converted to habitable rooms and absence of open space around the building were seen in the premises.

“The construction has begun without getting proper approval and there is no display board showing permission or approval details at the construction site,” he has alleged.

He has further complained that since the car park had disappeared, cars were parked on the roadside. However, he added that the road is already choked with vehicles making driving very difficult.

“The road was initially declared as 60 ft Scheme Road in Singanallur DD Plan No 47. But the norms are not followed and cars further block the road,” he claimed.

Adding that there were several other violations on the campus, including open space reservation, encroachment on water way, combining two sites for one building in group housing (amalgamation) and flouting of planning permission, Kanagasundaram has also added that many representations have been made with authorities and no action was taken.

