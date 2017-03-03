Petition against violations in Parsn Sesh Nestle campus

One of the residents of the Parsn Sesh Nestle campus on Nanjundapuram Road has written a petition to the Local Planning Authority about some violations made by the builder here.

In a representation made to the Local Planning Authority of Coimbatore, S. Kanagasundaram, the Technical Convener of Licensed Building Surveyor’s Association (LBS), has said that violations including additional construction to group housing (row houses) sanctioned in the early 1990s, car park converted to habitable rooms and absence of open space around the building were seen in the premises.

“The construction has begun without getting proper approval and there is no display board showing permission or approval details at the construction site,” he has alleged.

He has further complained that since the car park had disappeared, cars were parked on the roadside. However, he added that the road is already choked with vehicles making driving very difficult.

“The road was initially declared as 60 ft Scheme Road in Singanallur DD Plan No 47. But the norms are not followed and cars further block the road,” he claimed.

Adding that there were several other violations on the campus, including open space reservation, encroachment on water way, combining two sites for one building in group housing (amalgamation) and flouting of planning permission, Kanagasundaram has also added that many representations have been made with authorities and no action was taken.