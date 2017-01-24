FLASH NEWS Venus Williams has reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time in 14 years Federer to face compatriot Wawrinka in Aus Open semifinal Vijay Mallya charged by CBI in IDBI bank loan default case, chargesheet also filed against bank’s ex-chairman Supreme Court transfers Ganga cleaning and sewage treatment case to the National Green Tribunal UK Supreme Court says Parliament must start the Brexit process Okinawa launches electric scooter in India at ₹43,700 Aircel-Maxis case: Special CBI court to pronounce order on framing of charges against ex-minister Dayanidhi Maran, others on Feb 2 Encounter underway between security forces & terrorists at Khimber’s Hadoora area in Ganderbal district,J&K,reports

Coimbatore


Petition seeking to ban PETA filed

Covai Post Network
January 24, 2017
Chennai: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court praying to ban PETA- India (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals), by an advocate, Surya Prakasam.

Surya Prakasam, who filed the petition on Tuesday, also prayed that it be listed for immediate hearing. However, the court turned down his request saying it is not urgent in nature.

Advocate Surya Prakasam later alleged that PETA – India, was acting against the traditions of India and traded charges against animal welfare activist Radha Rajan and BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy for speaking against the revival of Jallikattu.

