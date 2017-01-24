Petition seeking to ban PETA filed

Chennai: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court praying to ban PETA- India (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals), by an advocate, Surya Prakasam.

Surya Prakasam, who filed the petition on Tuesday, also prayed that it be listed for immediate hearing. However, the court turned down his request saying it is not urgent in nature.

Advocate Surya Prakasam later alleged that PETA – India, was acting against the traditions of India and traded charges against animal welfare activist Radha Rajan and BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy for speaking against the revival of Jallikattu.