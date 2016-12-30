Photographs of two persons of interest in Sasikumar murder released

The Special Investigation Team of CBCID, which is investigating the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary C Sasikumar here in September last, has released photographs of two persons who are essential to gathering specific information regarding the case, who failed to appear despite notices.

Saddam and Mubarak, both hailing from Saibaba Colony in the city, are not available at their residence and the family members have not been able to provide any information regarding their whereabouts, a CBCID release said today.

Moreover, the duo has not appeared before the investigating agency despite several notices, it said, and asked them to appear before the office of SID CBCID functioning at PRS grounds.

Members of the public may also pass on information about these persons of interest to the investigating agency. Any information may also be passed on to VSS Anand Arockiaraj, Inspector of Police, SID CBCID, Coimbatore, through 9498174230 or 0422-2241752 or 044-28513500, the release said.

Sasikumar was murdered on the night of September 22 by a four-member gang on motorcycles when he was going home on his two-wheeler.