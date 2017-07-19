19 Jul 2017, Edition - 736, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Photography contest to observe World Photography Day

Covai Post Network
July 19, 2017

Arthouz Gallery has organised a national level photography contest in connection with the World Photography Day.

The theme of the contest, which is being held in association with Polaidol, is ‘Water’, according to Bridget Shibu, Operations Manager of Arthouz. “Around 500 people are expected to participate in the contest.,” he said.

A cash prize of Rs. 30,000, Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 15,000 would be given to the first, second and third place winners respectively.

The contest, that opened on July 15, would close on August 18. Participants can send their entries to pixelperfect.arthouz@gmail.com

The registration fee is Rs. 1500. Internationally acclaimed photographer K. Jayaram, wildlife photographer Gayathri Devi and industrial and fashion photographer D. Srinivasan would be the judges.

Arthouz Gallery was founded by Vincent Adaikalaraj, who has a collection of more than 70,000 vintage cameras.
For more details one can visit https://www.facebook.com/arthouzcoimbatore/

