Physical integrity is important when focusing on sports as career

Sports and sporting activities seem to be the current flavour among children. The recent accolades earned by new-age stars like P V Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Renjith Maheshwari, Abhinav Bindra, Sushil Kumar has created an unprecedented interest in different sporting avenues, and it seems to be gaining mainstream attention among school children. Parents are warming to the opportunities in sports that did not exist a couple of decades ago, according to Dr. Rohit Daniel of Ortho-One Orthopaedic Specialty Center.

Dr. Rohit was speaking at Juvenile Fest 2017 organised by the Maattram Trust at Decathlon today.

He added, “With the increasing interest in sports, students and parents should be careful of potential injuries and avoid risks as much as possible. Regular monthly health check-ups will help the child stay fit.”

The session threw light on the various factors to be considered while selecting the right sport for children and other precautionary methods to prevent them from sustaining long term sports injuries.

“The atmosphere of the training centre, the experience of the coach and constant moral support from parents are other factors that can motivate the child to perform better,” he concluded.