PICU inaugurated at KMCH

The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) today inaugurated a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) specially dedicated to the care of children.

“The Pediatric department in KMCH offers a wide range of high quality health care services in the 0-18 age group. The PICU at KMCH is a nine-bedded unit providing tertiary care of high quality for critically ill children with complex medical and surgical conditions,” said Chairman Dr Nalla G Palaniswami.

The PICU has state of the art infrastructure to treat severe head injuries, severe sepsis with shock, renal and cardiac failure, complicated surgeries in postoperative period, intoxication and envenomation and organ transplants.

There is also a well equipped ambulance functioning as mobile ICU to transport critically ill children safely.

Pediatricians and pediatric critical care specialists counsel and provide emotional support to families.

Critical care quality indicators are regularly monitored and is on par with benchmarks in western countries.