FLASH NEWS Sasikala can be jailed for life if Jaya’s death probed: DMK Australia has not won a Test in India in last 13 years 3 soldiers martyred, 4 injured in J&K terror attack Mars could get Saturn-like rings in 2-7 crore years: Study SpiceJet flight delayed by 9 hours over crack in windshield A 100-year-old theatre has been transformed into a bookstore Valencia hand Real Madrid their second loss of the season

Coimbatore


PICU inaugurated at KMCH

Covai Post Network
September 25, 2016

The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) today inaugurated a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) specially dedicated to the care of children.

“The Pediatric department in KMCH offers a wide range of high quality health care services in the 0-18 age group. The PICU at KMCH is a nine-bedded unit providing tertiary care of high quality for critically ill children with complex medical and surgical conditions,” said Chairman Dr Nalla G Palaniswami.

The PICU has state of the art infrastructure to treat severe head injuries, severe sepsis with shock, renal and cardiac failure, complicated surgeries in postoperative period, intoxication and envenomation and organ transplants.

There is also a well equipped ambulance functioning as mobile ICU to transport critically ill children safely.

Pediatricians and pediatric critical care specialists counsel and provide emotional support to families.

Critical care quality indicators are regularly monitored and is on par with benchmarks in western countries.

Comments 13
Thanks for your submission. I also feel that laptop computers are getting to be more and more popular today, and now are usually the only kind of computer utilised in a household. The reason being at the same time potentially they are becoming more and more affordable, their processing power keeps growing to the point where these are as strong as personal computers coming from just a few years back. http://www.digphoto.org/forum/finding-greatest-footwear-does-not-have-be-difficult [Lesa Muysenberg] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 11:04:03: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Marlon Trotochaud] - Nov 02, 2016
http://pinkfascinator.com/always-enjoyable-beauty-lime-green-fascinators-for-stunning-looks/ [lime green and black fascinator] - Jan 02, 2017
This is a useful post, thanks for taking the time to write it. https://www.bloglovin.com/blogs/running-muffin-10002243/acceleration-training-program-by-cody-bidlow-5369451429 [Rodolfo Cohee] - Jan 05, 2017
Aw, this was a very nice post. In idea I would like to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and precise effort to make an excellent article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and in no way seem to get something done. http://maxsbar.co.uk/vanilla/discussion/608248/selecting-info-about-easy-cooking-recipes [Kenia] - Jan 11, 2017
http://pinkfascinator.com/pink-fascinators-for-wedding-events-are-beauty-personified/ [pink hat wedding] - Jan 12, 2017
Only wanna tell that this is very helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pofnbksUX3M [turquoise hair fascinator] - Feb 06, 2017
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you're going to a famous blogger if you are not already ;) Cheers! http://www.purevolume.com/coleking39/posts/14971179/Challenging+Subject+-+Cambridge+Taxi [cambridge cab] - Feb 09, 2017
Thanks , I have just been searching for information about this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I have came upon so far. However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you certain about the source? http://samuelq53.beep.com/wedding-photographers-professional-wedding-photographers-2017-02-18.htm?nocache=1487429489 [best photography websites] - Feb 18, 2017
You actually make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I find this topic to be really one thing which I believe I would by no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely broad for me. I'm looking ahead for your subsequent publish, I will try to get the hold of it! http://aubreyburton68.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-2.html [window cleaning business] - Feb 22, 2017
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a remark is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can take away me from that service? Thanks! http://foxtrot-allegory.com/index.php?do=/event/84565/more-info-on-web-design-companies-now/ [simple website design] - Feb 23, 2017
I was just looking for this information for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative websites in top of the list. Usually the top web sites are full of garbage. https://storify.com/leahburton09/our-stories-concerning-cheap-bounce-house-rentals [bounce house rentals] - Feb 23, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS