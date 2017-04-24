FLASH NEWS Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court Indian Railways to soon introduce double-decker trains equipped with AC, Wi-Fi Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has filed a FIR over a fake Twitter account created in his name Supreme Court directs Kerala government to reinstate former DGP T.P. Senkumar, who had challenged his transfer Security guard at late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate was found hacked to death 3 member team of Election Commission to visit Srinagar to assess ground situation ahead of the bypoll in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency Higher secondary schools in Kashmir valley, closed following Pulwama clashes, open after a week today: reports US blames TCS, Infosys of unfair practices in H-1B visa draw

Coimbatore


Plans to train children on IT skills through vernacular languages on the anvil

Covai Post Network
April 24, 2017

The Government of India is planning to train children, who are not proficient in spoken English, on IT skills through vernacular languages, Shyama Iyer, National Training Coordinator, Spoken Tutorial Project, IIT Bombay, said today.

“Lakhs of children across the country are bright. Unfortunately they may not be good in spoken English. They might possess maximum technical skills, that will be taught in vernacular languages,” Shyama said at an orientation programme for Spoken Tutorial Project for the faculty of Sri Krishna Institutions here.

IT skills are taught in 15 local languages in India and it should reach all rural children free of cost, she said.
“Inclusion of IT with rural people activities is the need of the hour and every villager should understand to use IT and Government has a national mission to bring the rural public on IT system,” she said.

“There is a good scope for e-learning resources such as Spoken Tutorial in Tamil Nadu, which is leading in IT learning,” she said.

As of now 4.2 lakh persons in 500 colleges were trained in the State by IIT Bombay and though the percentage was very low compared with enrollment ratio, Tamil Nadu was top in IT learning, Shyama said.

Spoken Tutorial is an initiative of National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology of HRD Ministry, aimed at promoting IT literacy through Open Source Software.

Under the project, courses prepared by IIT Bombay are taught through Audio-Visual tutorials and certificates given free of cost Shyama said.

