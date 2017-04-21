Plastic wastes near Kovai Kuttralam cleared

More than 30 students from the Rathinam Group of Institutions along with members of NGOs and Bolampatti Range of the Coimbatore Forest Division cleared the plastic wastes from Kovai Kuttralam on Thursday.

According to senior officials from the Forest Department, a large number of people, who use the stretch of road leading to the water falls from Chadivayal, litter the area. “Despite repeated requests, they throw waste items on either side of the road,” an official remarked.

“Several animals including elephants, leopards, deers frequent the place. Plastic not only harms the eco system but also the animals. If they consume the plastic items it would be fatal for them,” he said.

Teaming up with the members of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) and Forest Department personnel, students collected plastic wastes including empty bottles, plates and covers from the stretch. The students appealed to the tourists not to litter the area.

“People should take responsibility in maintaining the place. They should realise that this place belongs to animals. We request the people to help us in maintaining the place clean,” a student remarked.