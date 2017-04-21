FLASH NEWS Sensex falls 57.09 points to end at 29,365.30; Nifty down 17 points to 9,119.40 Kamal Haasan summoned to court over his Mahabharata remarks. Hindu Makkal Katchi, a fringe group, filed a case against him Baahubali 2 actor Sathyaraj: ‘I would like to apologise for statement made 9 years back’ Supreme Court disposes of a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to ensure that the Kohinoor diamond is brought back Madurai bench of Madras High Court dismisses petition in Dhanush paternity case Prosecutors say 28-year-old German-Russian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund team bus Policeman killed in Paris attack, ISIS claims responsibility Internet providers ordered to ban child sexual abuse content Our work will be affected if FIRs are filed against us: Army Mumbai Indians complete their highest successful IPL chase

Coimbatore


Plastic wastes near Kovai Kuttralam cleared

Covai Post Network
April 21, 2017

More than 30 students from the Rathinam Group of Institutions along with members of NGOs and Bolampatti Range of the Coimbatore Forest Division cleared the plastic wastes from Kovai Kuttralam on Thursday.

According to senior officials from the Forest Department, a large number of people, who use the stretch of road leading to the water falls from Chadivayal, litter the area. “Despite repeated requests, they throw waste items on either side of the road,” an official remarked.

“Several animals including elephants, leopards, deers frequent the place. Plastic not only harms the eco system but also the animals. If they consume the plastic items it would be fatal for them,” he said.

Teaming up with the members of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) and Forest Department personnel, students collected plastic wastes including empty bottles, plates and covers from the stretch. The students appealed to the tourists not to litter the area.

“People should take responsibility in maintaining the place. They should realise that this place belongs to animals. We request the people to help us in maintaining the place clean,” a student remarked.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS