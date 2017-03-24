Play for elephant conservation to be staged

A team of students from Hosur TVS Academy are out with a modern play with the theme of conserving Asian elephants.

The play, to be performed in the Siddhapudur Government Higher Secondary School on Saturday, is all about the plight of animals in a fast growing world, and how people show no mercy to the environment.

President of environment organisation Osai, K Kalidas, said the play will be about man-animal conflict. “The districts that are close to the Western Ghats face a growing problem of man-animal conflict. This can only be reduced only by changing our approach,” he said.

Claiming that a joint effort was needed to solve the problem, Kalidas said that blame game could never be a solution.“Elephants need our support for the recovery of their corridor and their survival,” he added.

Writer Puviyarasu is also expected to address the gathering on the conflict theme.