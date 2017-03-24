FLASH NEWS Madhya Pradesh government appoints 10-year-old Progeria patient Shreyas Barmate chief of Bal Aayog for a day Sensex rises by 89.24 points to end at 29,421.40 pts; Nifty gains 21.70 pts to settle at 9,108 pts. CBI files supplementary charge sheet in a coal scam case against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others Bombay HC directs MARD to file affidavit by 3PM stating that they have no objection if govt takes action against doctors on strike Flipkart to acquire eBay’s India operations: Reports 1,417 kg cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized in Peru Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an AI official, barred from flying by Federation of Indian Airlines

Coimbatore


Play for elephant conservation to be staged

Covai Post Network
March 24, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

A team of students from Hosur TVS Academy are out with a modern play with the theme of conserving Asian elephants.

The play, to be performed in the Siddhapudur Government Higher Secondary School on Saturday, is all about the plight of animals in a fast growing world, and how people show no mercy to the environment.

President of environment organisation Osai, K Kalidas, said the play will be about man-animal conflict. “The districts that are close to the Western Ghats face a growing problem of man-animal conflict. This can only be reduced only by changing our approach,” he said.

Claiming that a joint effort was needed to solve the problem, Kalidas said that blame game could never be a solution.“Elephants need our support for the recovery of their corridor and their survival,” he added.

Writer Puviyarasu is also expected to address the gathering on the conflict theme.

