Coimbatore


Plea not to open proposed TASMAC outlet

Covai Post Network
April 4, 2017

Opposing a proposed TASMAC outlet near a residential area in ward 82, R. Gayathri, member of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and former Municipal Councillor recently submitted petitions to the City Police and District Police here.

Following a court order asking the State Government to close the outlets close to National Highways, the Government has proposed to open some outlets – some of them in residential areas. One such outlet has been proposed at Ganapathy Layout in ward 82.

“It has been proposed by the Government. But if local officials do not agree with the proposal the outlet will not come here,” Gayathri said.

“If the outlet is opened here, it will be a hindrance to not only the residents but also to school going children who have to cross the area daily. There are more than 2500 families residing in the area. More than 350 students cross the Road to reach K.K. Pudur Corporation School and 1000 more use the road to reach other private schools. The shop will be a major disturbance to all these people,” she added.

She further added that she personally talked with the owner of the property on which the outlet was about to come and claimed that she would file a case in the court if the shop comes up. “Residents do not want the outlet here,” said Gayathri.

It may be noted that residents of Madukkarai have also been protesting against a proposed TASMAC outlet in their area.

