Plea to complete Kalkothimalai Onampuzha Manvaikkal scheme

With concern over water scarcity on the rise, members of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) on Tuesday petitioned the District Administration to complete the Kalkothimalai Onampuzha Manvaikkal (sand canal) scheme.

In the petition to District Collector TN Hariharan, MV Kalyanasudaram, District President of AIYF, said that since most of the water bodies including the tributaries of the Noiyyal River are encroached upon, a fresh water source has become hard to find.

“Even the lakes in and around Coimbatore are polluted with sewage waste making them inconsumable,” he added.

Kalyanasundaram further said that the neighbouring Kerala had also reportedly blocking the distribution of drinking water to Coimbatore near Mundanthurai. “The District Administration planned an alternative to get the water using the Kalkothimalai Onampuzha Manvaikkal scheme, but the scheme has not been implemented yet,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the members also requested the administration to clear the babul trees all through the district that reportedly suck the ground water resource, leaving even some water bodies dry.