Plea to hasten ROB work

MDMK workers have demanded early completion of the rail over bridge near Pelamedu Railway Junction. Claiming that work on the bridge had been going on for more than four years, the party workers petitioned the district administration to take action to complete the work.

Party Pelamedu area secretary S.P. Vellingiri in the representation to the district authorities also claimed that transportation had turned worrisome ever since the construction work started.

“Since the road is blocked, heavy duty vehicles from the Steel Authority of India Limited pass through residential areas. While this proves to be a hindrance to motorists, the roads are also heavily damaged,” he said.

Construction work was very slow. “It has been going on for more than four years and it is nowhere close to completion. This is a big inconvenience for locals as they are forced to take long detours,” Vellingiri added.