FLASH NEWS Chennai High Court warns EC of ‘contempt of court’ if local body polls are not conducted before May 14th Neduvasal protest team to resume protest from April 7th Delhi court extends police remand of Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra till 6th April, reports MDMK Chief Vaiko remanded under Sedition Act LV Revanth named winner of Indian Idol 9 Arrest warrant against Rakhi for her remarks on Valmiki ED has seized under PMLA a farmhouse in Delhi belonging to Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh’s family, reports Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr.AK Walia resigns from the party Pak violates ceasefire again, heavy shelling has been reported in Digwar, along the LoC, J&K 21-year-old girl arrested under POCSO for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Kottayam, Kerala, reports

Coimbatore


Plea to improve road condition in four wards

Covai Post Network
April 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Members of the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi on Monday urged the District Collector to initiate steps to improve the drainage systems and road conditions in four wards in the city.

In a petition to T.N. Hariharan, Coimbatore District unit Secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, N. Karthikeyan said most of the roads in ward numbers 56, 64, 65 and 66 were in a very bad condition. “Motorists have a tough time in these areas.

Roads have been dug up at various places in the name of development work. But the repair works have not been carried out.

Incomplete drainage works are also adding to our problems,” he said.

“The roads are being used as dump yards by the public due to lack of dustbins. Some even relieve themselves on the roadside as there are no public toilet facilities here,” he added.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS