Plea to issue land pattas for Arunthathiyar community members

The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association has sought patta for lands for Arunthathiyar community people at Irugur Panchayat in Sulur taluk.

In a petition to the District Collector, the Association said, more than 50 families stay in rented houses in a congested area. “They have been requesting the administration for the last five years to issue them pattas for the land that is adjacent to the place where they are staying,” the petition said.

“Most of them do farm related work. Fifty-one families do not have a piece of land of their own. Since 2012 we have been submitting petitions. After the petition number 2017/9005/12/340995/0313 authorities cleared the seemai karuvela trees at Irugur village – survey field number 681 A,B land – using JCB machines with the people’s money.

But no action was taken after that,” said S. Palanisamy, President, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, Coimbatore District.