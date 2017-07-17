18 Jul 2017, Edition - 735, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Venkaiah Naidu declared NDA’s candidate for Vice President
  • 98-99% voter turnout recorded in Presidential elections
  • Neelam Sanjiva Reddy is the only President of India elected without contest till now
  • CBSE planning 10, 12 exams on same dates in different shifts
  • Petition to challenge domicile rules for medical seats in SC
  • Defamation plea against Kapil Mishra to be heard on July 28
  • 30,000 students plant saplings in NDMC’s green drive
  • 39 abducted Indians in Iraq may be in jail: Sushma Swaraj
  • Go, meet voters: Amit Shah to Delhi BJP leaders
  • Air India Express flight skids off runway
Coimbatore

Plea to issue land pattas for Arunthathiyar community members

Covai Post Network
July 17, 2017

The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association has sought patta for lands for Arunthathiyar community people at Irugur Panchayat in Sulur taluk.

In a petition to the District Collector, the Association said, more than 50 families stay in rented houses in a congested area. “They have been requesting the administration for the last five years to issue them pattas for the land that is adjacent to the place where they are staying,” the petition said.

“Most of them do farm related work. Fifty-one families do not have a piece of land of their own. Since 2012 we have been submitting petitions. After the petition number 2017/9005/12/340995/0313 authorities cleared the seemai karuvela trees at Irugur village – survey field number 681 A,B land – using JCB machines with the people’s money.

But no action was taken after that,” said S. Palanisamy, President, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, Coimbatore District.

