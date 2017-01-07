FLASH NEWS Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow 5 member committee to submit its report on 7th pay commission by 30th of June : TNGov DMK spreading rumors on vote of confidence-Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Secret ballot is against Anti Defection law.Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Delhi to get India’s first heliport Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook Manipur gets first-ever Muslim woman candidate HC stays CIC order to reveal Smriti Irani’s academic record Mumbai civic body polls witnesses highest turnout in 25 yrs ITC to hike cigarette prices by up to 13%

Coimbatore


Plea to make Tamil compulsory medium of instruction

Covai Post Network
January 7, 2017

Demanding that Tamil be compulsorily made medium of instruction from Grade 1 to 5 Tamil Nadu, nearly 100 members of various Tamil organisations today observed hunger strike in the city.

The activists, under the banner of Valar Tamil Iyakkam, an organisation co-founded by former President, late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, squatted in a temporarily erected pandal and put forward 10 demands for the protection of Tamil language, which was pushed to second or third place in education sector.

They wanted Tamil to be made official language in Government offices in the State and also in Courts.

Besides, 100 per cent preference should be given to those who studied in Tamil medium in Government jobs, they said.

Comments 3
