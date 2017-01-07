Plea to make Tamil compulsory medium of instruction

Demanding that Tamil be compulsorily made medium of instruction from Grade 1 to 5 Tamil Nadu, nearly 100 members of various Tamil organisations today observed hunger strike in the city.

The activists, under the banner of Valar Tamil Iyakkam, an organisation co-founded by former President, late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, squatted in a temporarily erected pandal and put forward 10 demands for the protection of Tamil language, which was pushed to second or third place in education sector.

They wanted Tamil to be made official language in Government offices in the State and also in Courts.

Besides, 100 per cent preference should be given to those who studied in Tamil medium in Government jobs, they said.