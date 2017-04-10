FLASH NEWS Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers protest nude outside South Block, demanding drought relief fund Egypt declares 3-month emergency after church bombings Trump considering sanctions against Russia, Iran over Syria Dead bat found in packaged salad sold at US Walmart IndiGo aircraft grounded after suffering bird hit mid-air Assam proposes denying govt jobs for those with over 2 kids 125-foot Ambedkar statue to be built in Andhra capital Pakistan arrests 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast Haryana: Minor alleges rape by mother’s 3 lovers for a year Europe’s top rabbi calls for solidarity with Muslims

Coimbatore


Plea to rename Rameswaram Express as Abdul Kalam Express

Covai Post Network
April 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Citizens Voice Club (Coimbatore Consumer Centre) has urged the Railways to rename Rameswaram Express as Abdul Kalam Express.

In a memorandum to Southern Railways General Manager, the President of the club, C.M. Jayaraman, said arrangements should be made in such a way that all south bound trains including the ones to Kerala, Madurai and Rameswaram start from Coimbatore North and pass through Coimbatore, while the trains proceeding towards Bangalore, Chennai start from Pothanur junction, “as this rearrangement will help decongest the Coimbatore junction”.

While thanking the authorities for fulfilling the public demand to reintroduce Coimbatore-Pollachi rail route by converting it into broad gauge, Jayaraman said that the a massive signature campaign conducted by the forum (in which more than one lakh people signed) to facilitate the early introduction of trains in the Coimbatore- Pollachi section stood fulfilled today.

