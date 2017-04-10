Plea to rename Rameswaram Express as Abdul Kalam Express

The Citizens Voice Club (Coimbatore Consumer Centre) has urged the Railways to rename Rameswaram Express as Abdul Kalam Express.

In a memorandum to Southern Railways General Manager, the President of the club, C.M. Jayaraman, said arrangements should be made in such a way that all south bound trains including the ones to Kerala, Madurai and Rameswaram start from Coimbatore North and pass through Coimbatore, while the trains proceeding towards Bangalore, Chennai start from Pothanur junction, “as this rearrangement will help decongest the Coimbatore junction”.

While thanking the authorities for fulfilling the public demand to reintroduce Coimbatore-Pollachi rail route by converting it into broad gauge, Jayaraman said that the a massive signature campaign conducted by the forum (in which more than one lakh people signed) to facilitate the early introduction of trains in the Coimbatore- Pollachi section stood fulfilled today.