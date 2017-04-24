FLASH NEWS Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court Indian Railways to soon introduce double-decker trains equipped with AC, Wi-Fi Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has filed a FIR over a fake Twitter account created in his name Supreme Court directs Kerala government to reinstate former DGP T.P. Senkumar, who had challenged his transfer Security guard at late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate was found hacked to death 3 member team of Election Commission to visit Srinagar to assess ground situation ahead of the bypoll in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency Higher secondary schools in Kashmir valley, closed following Pulwama clashes, open after a week today: reports US blames TCS, Infosys of unfair practices in H-1B visa draw

Coimbatore


Plea to shift proposed TASMAC outlet

Covai Post Network
April 24, 2017

Residents of Gudalur panchayat in the district today appealed to the Collector not to open a TASMAC outlet in their area.

In a petition to T.N. Hariharan, they alleged that officials have planned to open a TASMAC outlet in a place where an industry was functioning. “They have closed the industry and it looks like the outlet would open here anytime here where thousands of people reside,” they said in the petition.

There is a 120 feet deep well in the area from which women from the neighbouring places fetch water. “If the outlet is opened here, there will be no safety for women and to residents of Sivasakthi Colony, Gandhi Nagar and Makaliamman Nagar, who have to cross the outlet to reach various places,” the members alleged.

The members who came to the Collectorate holding placards also requested the administration to initiate steps to shift the proposed outlet elsewhere.

