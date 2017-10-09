Plea to start Neera training programme for farmers

Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam have urged the District Collector to initiate steps to start Neera training programme for farmers in Coimbatore.

The members, who met T.N. Hariharan on Monday, said farmers in Kerala were being benefitted through Neera production. Kerala is producing jagerry, sugar, neera extract, neera cake, neera honey, and neera ladu. And because of this, farmers are benefitted a lot,” they said in a petition.

“The Government should stop import of coconut oil and it should also ensure sale of coconut oil through PDS outlets in the State,” Palanisami, President of Coimbatore District Committee, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said,

Due to severe drought production of coconut has drastically come down in the last two years. In Tamil Nadu alone, around one crore coconut trees were severely affected. And more may get affected too. The administration should conduct training sessions similar to the ones conducted by the Kerala Coconut Development Board, they said.