Plea to start Neera training programme for farmers

Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam have urged the District Collector to initiate steps to start Neera training programme for farmers in Coimbatore.
The members, who met T.N. Hariharan on Monday, said farmers in Kerala were being benefitted through Neera production. Kerala is producing jagerry, sugar, neera extract, neera cake, neera honey, and neera ladu. And because of this, farmers are benefitted a lot,” they said in a petition.
“The Government should stop import of coconut oil and it should also ensure sale of coconut oil through PDS outlets in the State,” Palanisami, President of Coimbatore District Committee, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said,
Due to severe drought production of coconut has drastically come down in the last two years. In Tamil Nadu alone, around one crore coconut trees were severely affected. And more may get affected too. The administration should conduct training sessions similar to the ones conducted by the Kerala Coconut Development Board, they said.
Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...Read More
Activating your chakras for a healthy you - Mooladhar Chakra There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...Read More
According to a latest study, those with deficiency in calcium in their blood are on a higher risk of experiencing Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) than those with optimal levels. Calciu...Read More