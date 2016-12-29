FLASH NEWS President Pranab Mukherjee calls for protection of ‘right to doubt, disagree and dispute’ Sasikala Natarajan will go to party office and resume duties very soon: Tamil Nadu CM O. Panneerselvam Congress levels allegation of money laundering and illegal cash hoarding by AmitShah and Pankaja Munde Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic retires from Tennis at the age of 29 ED arrests Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon over black money conversion, accused of converting ₹70 crore, reports AIADMK general council unanimously elects Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala as party chief AIADMK passes resolution to confer late Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel prize for World Peace Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports

Plus One student brutally murdered by unidentified persons

December 29, 2016

Thanjavur: A 16-year-old boy was brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Kumbakonam.

Abdul Majid, son of Nizam Moideen and resident of Cooperative Nagar in Dharasuram, was a class 11 (Plus One) student in a private higher secondary school in Kumbakonam. Majid, who left from house on his motorcycle on Wednesday evening to pick up his younger brother from a tuition centre located at East Street did not return home till late night. Subsequently, Nizam lodged a complaint at Kumbakonam taluk police station.

Meanwhile, Majid was found murdered under the Cauvery river bridge at Mangudi Twin Pillaiyar temple on the Kumbakonam bypass today. He had been brutally attacked and thrown into the river. On being informed by local residents, the police rushed there, retrieved his body and sent it to the government hospital in Kumbakonam for post mortem.

Majid’s two-wheeler was not found. Police suspect that the assailants have taken it.

