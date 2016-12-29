Plus One student brutally murdered by unidentified persons

Thanjavur: A 16-year-old boy was brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Kumbakonam.

Abdul Majid, son of Nizam Moideen and resident of Cooperative Nagar in Dharasuram, was a class 11 (Plus One) student in a private higher secondary school in Kumbakonam. Majid, who left from house on his motorcycle on Wednesday evening to pick up his younger brother from a tuition centre located at East Street did not return home till late night. Subsequently, Nizam lodged a complaint at Kumbakonam taluk police station.

Meanwhile, Majid was found murdered under the Cauvery river bridge at Mangudi Twin Pillaiyar temple on the Kumbakonam bypass today. He had been brutally attacked and thrown into the river. On being informed by local residents, the police rushed there, retrieved his body and sent it to the government hospital in Kumbakonam for post mortem.

Majid’s two-wheeler was not found. Police suspect that the assailants have taken it.