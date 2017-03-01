Plus Two exams from tomorrow

Chennai: Around 9.30 lakh students will appear for the plus two exams in the State that are beginning tomorrow. The exam will continue till March 31.

To prevent students from indulging in malpractice 4,000 flying squad team has been formed.

The students are appearing for the exams from 6,737 schools. Of them, 4.18 lakh are boys and 4.81 lakh are girls and one transgender student. A total of 5.69 lakh students are appearing through Tamil medium.

Similarly 31,843 private candidates and 88 prisoners will also be taking up the test. The exams will be held in 2,247 centres.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has said that extra time of one hour will be given for differently abled students.

To conduct the exams effectively a team has been formed with the District Collector as its head. The team will comprise directors, joint directors of the school education department. The team has already started their work in their allotted districts.

Strict guidelines have been issued to the students, the exam centres have been declared as no phone zone and students who violate this can be sentenced to two years of jail. Students should not bring cellphones to the examination centres. If they bring them, they should be kept outside and school education department is not responsible if they are lost.

Students should remove their shoes outside the centre and belts would not be allowed. There will be a wall clock at each examination centre and according to the time shown in the clock, the exams will be held. Students should not interact with others in the examination hall. The authorities have warned that students who strike out the answer sheet to make it invalid will be barred from taking exam for next two years.

Students should not argue with the examiners in the hall and Hall tickets are a must for students appearing for exams. If they fail to bring them, they will not be allowed to write the exams.

The exam centres have also been warned against aiding the students during the exam. If it is found the school is aiding any type of malpractice the recognition was the school will be cancelled.

In Chennai alone 56,125 students are appearing for the exam. As part of the security arrangement, armed guards will be posted at the 14 strong rooms in the district from where question paper will be taken to 145 examination centres.

This year the exam result date has been announced at before hand after giving ample time for correction.