PM has to take final call on NEET: Sengottayan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to take the final call with regard to NEET, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, K S Sengottayan, said today.

Replying to a question on the fate of NEET, Sengottayan told reporters at the city airport that Prime Minister Modi has to take a decision in this regard.

To another question on abolishing appointment of teachers on weightage basis, he said the government was thinking on those lines. Moreover, 1,200 vacant posts will be filled through proper test, he said.

It was difficult to take a decision on providing weightage for those who passed in 2013, as he has taken charge of the ministry recently and it will take some time to decide on this, he said.