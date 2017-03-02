FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


PM has to take final call on NEET: Sengottayan

Covai Post Network
March 2, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to take the final call with regard to NEET, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, K S Sengottayan, said today.

Replying to a question on the fate of NEET, Sengottayan told reporters at the city airport that Prime Minister Modi has to take a decision in this regard.

To another question on abolishing appointment of teachers on weightage basis, he said the government was thinking on those lines. Moreover, 1,200 vacant posts will be filled through proper test, he said.

It was difficult to take a decision on providing weightage for those who passed in 2013, as he has taken charge of the ministry recently and it will take some time to decide on this, he said.

