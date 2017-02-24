PM unveils 112-foot Adiyogi, largest in the planet

Amidst unprecedented security cover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled a mammoth 112-foot bust of Adiyogi, the source of Yoga, at Isha Yoga Centre on the outskirts.

Before unveiling the giant bust, Modi lighted the “Maha Yoga Yagna” and released the book ‘Adiyoga: The source of Yoga’, which deals with yogic sciences.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha foundation, took the Prime Minister around various places at the Centre.

Modi first visited Suryakund, an energising water body inside the sprawling complex.

The Prime Minister went inside the Dhyanalinga, a specially created meditation centre and placed a lit lamp near the Deity and sat for meditation for nearly

15 minutes. He also performed Aarati to the deity and offered flowers.