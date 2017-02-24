FLASH NEWS Jayalalitha niece Deepa Jayakumar launches new platform, to contest bypolls soon Farmers affected by drought will be compensated within 5 days :TN CM Coimbatore Govt.Hospital will be upgraded at a cost of 300crore rupees :TN CM Rahul is still not mature, give him time: Sheila Dikshit Prosthetic fingers on sale to rig UP election: Report Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in domestic Test season Man smashes 124 coconuts in 1 minute to set world record Male cops punch woman during Ramjas College protest Job cuts at Snapdeal could rise up to 2,500: Report Kim Jong-nam killed by chemical weapon: Malaysian police

PM unveils 112-foot Adiyogi, largest in the planet

February 24, 2017

Amidst unprecedented security cover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled a mammoth 112-foot bust of Adiyogi, the source of Yoga, at Isha Yoga Centre on the outskirts.

Before unveiling the giant bust, Modi lighted the “Maha Yoga Yagna” and released the book ‘Adiyoga: The source of Yoga’, which deals with yogic sciences.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha foundation, took the Prime Minister around various places at the Centre.

Modi first visited Suryakund, an energising water body inside the sprawling complex.

The Prime Minister went inside the Dhyanalinga, a specially created meditation centre and placed a lit lamp near the Deity and sat for meditation for nearly
15 minutes. He also performed Aarati to the deity and offered flowers.

