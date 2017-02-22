FLASH NEWS Modi govt has taken away happiness of people: Sonia Gandhi India should be comfortable with global oil price rise up to USD 65 a barrel: CEA Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow 5 member committee to submit its report on 7th pay commission by 30th of June : TNGov DMK spreading rumors on vote of confidence-Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Secret ballot is against Anti Defection law.Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Delhi to get India’s first heliport Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook Manipur gets first-ever Muslim woman candidate HC stays CIC order to reveal Smriti Irani’s academic record

Coimbatore


PM Visit: Traffic diversion for 13 hours

Covai Post Network
February 22, 2017
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with high profile politicians coming to the city to attend a private function near Vellingiri Hills, City Police have advised public not to use certain roads for heavyduty vehicles for 13 hours.

City Police in a release have also requested vehicle users to not use Sungam By-pass Road, Selvapuram – Perur Road and Ukkadam By-pass Road during the time as the Prime Minister and various others would be travelling.

In addition, the release says two-wheelers should not be parked on road sides between Ukkadam Link Road and Purur By-pass, between Selvapuram Sivalaya and Thelungupalayam Pirivu.

