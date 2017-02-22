PM Visit: Traffic diversion for 13 hours

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with high profile politicians coming to the city to attend a private function near Vellingiri Hills, City Police have advised public not to use certain roads for heavyduty vehicles for 13 hours.

City Police in a release have also requested vehicle users to not use Sungam By-pass Road, Selvapuram – Perur Road and Ukkadam By-pass Road during the time as the Prime Minister and various others would be travelling.

In addition, the release says two-wheelers should not be parked on road sides between Ukkadam Link Road and Purur By-pass, between Selvapuram Sivalaya and Thelungupalayam Pirivu.