PN Pudur residents seek proper sewage and public toilets

The major problems that persist among the residents of P.N. Pudur under Ward 15 are the lack of proper drainage system and street lights.

“The drains are not cleaned properly. During rainy seasons, rain water mixes with the drainage water and overflows on the roads,” a resident lamented.

He also added that the public toilet in the area has no doors. “Despite a number of complaints, no action has been taken,” he said.

A. Nandha Kumar, an electrician residing at Periyar Ramasamy Street, said, “Construction of the pavement has not been completed. During night people find it difficult to walk because of insufficient light. If people are to use the pathway without fear, more lights should be installed.”

R. Venkatesh, a carpenter told the Covai Post, “The lids of storm water drains are broken and no action has been taken to repair them.” He further added that the area also requires more speed breakers as the vehicle ply at break-neck speed.

“Our councillor had told that the drains will be cleaned soon but no action has been taken. I had myself cleaned these things because when it rains, these drains start to overflow,” another resident complained.

S. Saravanan, who owns a slaughter house said, “The streetlights in the main road do not work properly. They have never been repaired, despite repeated complaints to the electricity board.”

They also told that the Ward 15 corporation workers do not work properly and are more interested in whiling their time.

“We had constructed a compound wall for Rs.30 lakhs around the Siruvani tank. It was not maintained properly. An amount of Rs.50 lakhs also been spent for the roads, pavements, and bus stand facilities,” said the husband of Councillor N.Prabhavathy when contacted.

“Weekly once the streetlights are been checked and there are no complaints regarding that”, he denied. About the public toilets, he said that people consumed liqour inside the toilet and strewed broken bottles inside. They also damaged the doors of the public toilet,” T. Selvaraj, the councillor’s husband, said.