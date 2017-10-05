Police canteens to start functioning after GST lull

The Police subsidiary canteen that was facing shortage of goods (for the over two months soon after GST was implemented) will soon start functioning full- fledged after a brief lull. The canteen sells essentials and electronic items to police personnel at a discounted rate.

The canteen was opened for the benefit of the police personnel in all the district headquarters by late Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa in 2015.

Talking to Covai Post, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), ?????? said supply of goods to the subsidary canteens was suspended due to revision of costs following GST. “The canteens will soon get all the items and will be available for our personnel at a discounted rate of 10 to 15 per cent,” he added.

A cop, whom this correspondent spoke to, said there was shortage of goods in the last two months due to GST. “Police personnel used these canteens as we got essentials at a reasonable price,” he said.

The canteen in Coimbatore, that has been wearing a deserted look for the past two months, is slowly expected to function as usual.