Police case against Sasikala for detaining MLAs

Chennai : The state police has registered a case against AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala and the party new legislative leader Edappadi Palaniswami for allegedly detaining MLAs at a resort at Kancheepuram district.

The police action followed a complaint filed by Saravanan, MLA of Madurai south, who claimed that he escaped from the resort and was now with the party faction led by caretaker chief minister Panneerselvam.

The police has booked cases on charges of kidnapping and criminal intimidation. A team led by Kancheepuram DSP went to the resort and conducted inquiry.

Tension prevailed for a while as the police entered the resort where the MLAs have been lodged. Several lawmakers in the Sasikala camp, especially Inbadurai, the legislator from Radhapuram, alleged that police raid was initiated by Panneerselvam.

He also alleged that police were insisting that the legislators leave the place immediately. But police sources said that they had asked all, except the legislators lodged there to go out.