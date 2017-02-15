FLASH NEWS Kanchipuram SP along with 50 cops are at Golden Bay Resort after MLA Saravanan filed complaint of MLAs being abducted AIADMK Organisation Secretary Nellai Karuppasamy Pandian resigns from the party post Case filed against VK Sasikala & K Palanisamy under 3 sections of IPC in a complaint filed by MLA Saravanan SC refuses to entertain a plea of VK Sasikala seeking time to surrender for serving jail term in DA case VK Sasikala to leave for Bengaluru at 10.30 AM by road after Supreme Court asked her to surrender TTV Dinakaran, former Rajya Sabha member and son of Sasikala’s sister, appointed AIADMK Deputy General Secretary: Sasikala ISRO creates new record, successfully places over 100 satellites in orbit

Coimbatore


Police case against Sasikala for detaining MLAs

Covai Post Network
February 15, 2017

Chennai : The state police has registered a case against AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala and the party new legislative leader Edappadi Palaniswami for allegedly detaining MLAs at a resort at Kancheepuram district.

The police action followed a complaint filed by Saravanan, MLA of Madurai south, who claimed that he escaped from the resort and was now with the party faction led by caretaker chief minister Panneerselvam.

The police has booked cases on charges of kidnapping and criminal intimidation. A team led by Kancheepuram DSP went to the resort and conducted inquiry.

Tension prevailed for a while as the police entered the resort where the MLAs have been lodged. Several lawmakers in the Sasikala camp, especially Inbadurai, the legislator from Radhapuram, alleged that police raid was initiated by Panneerselvam.

He also alleged that police were insisting that the legislators leave the place immediately. But police sources said that they had asked all, except the legislators lodged there to go out.

