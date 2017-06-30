Police conduct awareness meet on Maoist activities

More than 110 residents of Sadivayalpathy in Karunya Nagar participated in the awareness programme conducted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Perur sub-division) Velumurugan on Maoist activities.

Addressing the participants, A. Mohan Navas, ADSP, NSD (Naxal Special Division), West Zone, urged them to inform police if they suspect any Maoist movement.

“Maoists will approach you and try to spread false messages about government. It is against law. Do not get carried away by them and their approach,” he said.

Notebooks, raincoats were distributed to 100 youths and school students on the occasion.

Alandurai Inspector Vetrivelmurugan, NSD team Inspector Sundararajan and Sub-Inspector R. Kannan and Head Constable Seetharaman were present.