Coimbatore

Police inquiry into denial of road access

Covai Post Network
March 29, 2017

The police has initiated an inquiry into the tussle between residents and the managing society of the Parsn Shesh Nestle campus in Nanjundapuram.

This follows a petition filed with the Chief Minister’s cell by one of the residents that public access to the road was being denied despite it being the road of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

According to S. Kanagasundaram, technical convener of the Licensed Building Surveyor’s Association and petitioner, the road is one of the schemes of the civic body.

“The corporation can use the road whenever it wants during the development of the city and public should be given access at all times. However, this is not happening and the managing society is guarding the road using a gate, which is reportedly ignored by the Corporation,” he told the Covai Post.

Kanagasundaram also added that if the road is retrieved by the Town Planning Authority, it could give a new way to the 80 feet road near Olympus, thereby a new connection to Ukkadam.

Claiming that public was not allowed to walk along the road, Kanagasundaram said that if the road were to be retrieved, traffic congestion in the city would ease to a great extent.

However, some of the residents and members of the residents welfare societies in Parsn claimed that the road did not belong with the corporation and it was on private land. “The gate is for the safety of the residents,” said one of them.

A senior official from the local planning authority said the corporation was looking into such `occupied’ roads and would retrieve them when needed.

The police is also looking to resolving the issue amicably.

