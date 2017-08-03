Police probing Dileep’s `first’ marriage

Kochi: In a dramatic twist to the actor Dileep case, police are now probing if accused in the actor abduction case had married someone before he wed actor Manju Warrier who he divorced and later married actor Kavya Madhavan.

It has been general​ belief that Manju was his maiden wife. But police are checking records at the sub-registrar’s office at Desom in Aluva if he had earlier married a distant relative.

Reports are rife that Dileep got married much before he shot into fame in the silver screen. And after his success in the film world, he married Manju.

Police are on the lookout to identify the woman who is believed to be based in West Asia now as also the witnesses to the marriage if it has happened.