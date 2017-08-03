Police probing Dileep’s `first’ marriage

Kochi: In a dramatic twist to the actor Dileep case, police are now probing if accused in the actor abduction case had married someone before he wed actor Manju Warrier who he divorced and later married actor Kavya Madhavan.
It has been general belief that Manju was his maiden wife. But police are checking records at the sub-registrar’s office at Desom in Aluva if he had earlier married a distant relative.
Reports are rife that Dileep got married much before he shot into fame in the silver screen. And after his success in the film world, he married Manju.
Police are on the lookout to identify the woman who is believed to be based in West Asia now as also the witnesses to the marriage if it has happened.
Smartphones, iPads and a range of smart devices appear more intelligent than the human brain and are revolutionary inventions, but equally enormous are their negative consequences ...Read More
People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...Read More
Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...Read More